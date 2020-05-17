Atlanta teens creating relationships with older adults virtually

Ariana Jones told FOX 5 she's not able to see or talk to her great-grandmother like she used to because of COVID-19. That led her to her and a classmate creating the organization Socializing for Senior Citizens.

"A lot of the people we have, they are widows," high school student Darren Chase explained. "They don't really have any family. No one's calling them, no one's talking to them."

But that’s changing for some older adults now, thanks Ariana and Darren.

"It's really about making sure they feel heard and appreciated," Ariana explained.

With the organization, they're connecting with older adults they don't know through Zoom and FaceTime.

"We reached out to different nursing homes. They were really interested in the idea. I know there are some other organizations out there but I don't think any of them are doing the Zoom calling feature that we have," Darren detailed.

The 16-year-old's look for adults who might be lonely or can't leave their homes, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

"They just really want someone to talk to and entrust with, like, whatever their concerns or worries are," Ariana mentioned.

"There's this guy I talked to for over two hours a week. It's really important for, in my opinion, for me to maintain a relationship with him."

And if you're not the most tech savvy, "we have voice calls. We even send them, send them handwritten cards."

The teens told us about 100 students are now helping them connect virtually.