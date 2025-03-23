Atlanta teen shot in the head, arm, butt: police

article

A 15-year-old was shot in Atlanta multiple times Saturday night. Police are still investigating the incident.

What we know:

The victim is a 15-year-old. Police say he was shot in his head, right arm and buttocks in a neighborhood on Notting Hill Drive SW at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

He was rushed to the hospital. Officials were able to confirm he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Atlanta police say a 15-year-old was shot multiple times on Notting Hill Drive SW.

What we don't know:

There has been no word on a suspect or any arrests.

