Atlanta teen shot in the head, arm, butt: police

By
Published  March 23, 2025 3:51pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police say a 15-year-old was shot multiple times on Notting Hill Drive SW.

ATLANTA - A 15-year-old was shot in Atlanta multiple times Saturday night. Police are still investigating the incident.

What we know:

The victim is a 15-year-old. Police say he was shot in his head, right arm and buttocks in a neighborhood on Notting Hill Drive SW at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

He was rushed to the hospital. Officials were able to confirm he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Image 1 of 2

What we don't know:

There has been no word on a suspect or any arrests.

FOX 5 Atlanta is still working to learn more about this shooting.

The Source: This preliminary information was provided by the Atlanta Police Department.

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews