Atlanta teen shot in the head, arm, butt: police
ATLANTA - A 15-year-old was shot in Atlanta multiple times Saturday night. Police are still investigating the incident.
What we know:
The victim is a 15-year-old. Police say he was shot in his head, right arm and buttocks in a neighborhood on Notting Hill Drive SW at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
He was rushed to the hospital. Officials were able to confirm he was alert, conscious and breathing.
What we don't know:
There has been no word on a suspect or any arrests.
FOX 5 Atlanta is still working to learn more about this shooting.
The Source: This preliminary information was provided by the Atlanta Police Department.