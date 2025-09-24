Atlanta teen robbed of $2K Sweet 16 necklace, police investigating

The Brief The mother of a 16-year-old says her son was robbed by three teens while at The Peaks of MLK Apartments last Thursday. The necklace was custom-made with his name and a diamond on the pendant. The Sweet 16 gift cost $2,000.



Atlanta police say they are actively investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed of a $2,000 necklace outside The Peaks of MLK Apartments last week.

What they're saying:

The victim’s mother, Denetra Dawkins, said her son was attacked just minutes before a 14-year-old was shot at the nearby Hamilton Holmes MARTA station.

"He told me he had got robbed. I said, ‘So, what they take?’ He said, ‘Momma, they took my chain.’ He was talking in disbelief," Dawkins said.

The KIPP Collegiate Scholar had just gotten off work and taken the train to the Hamilton Holmes station last Thursday night. Dawkins said her son was walking toward his grandfather’s house when three teens confronted him at gunpoint.

"My son said when he turned his back to walk to his grandad's house, somebody hit him in the back with a gun. Give me everything you got. He was like I ain’t got nothing. They took the chain off his necklace," Dawkins said.

The custom silver chain and diamond pendant had been a Sweet 16 gift she bought in February. Dawkins, a mother of six, said she rushed to the scene after a relative called her about the robbery. She encountered MARTA police investigating the separate shooting of a 14-year-old.

Dawkins said she later received a call from a MARTA detective who showed her a photo of the necklace.

"Last night I got a call from a MARTA PD detective who is on the case. He asked me would I be able to identify the chain that holds the pendant? And I told him yes. He sent me a picture over and said is this your son’s chain? I said yes," Dawkins said.

She added that security footage from the apartment complex showed three teens running from the scene.

"The security guard let him in the rent office, and they viewed the footage and you see three boys running out of the apartments real fast," she said. Responding to if she believed they had her son's necklace, she said, "I know they had it."

What's next:

Atlanta police confirmed the robbery case remains open.