Atlanta reopening public swimming pools with no admissions fee

After a year of being closed, all of Atlanta's public swimming pools will reopen starting Saturday.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the pools would be open in time for Memorial Day.

For the first time ever, all city pools will be free to all patrons. The city is waiving all admissions fees.

"After such a challenging year for communities across Atlanta, we are grateful that we can now provide free access to the City’s pools," Bottoms said in a statement. "We ask everyone to enjoy our recreation facilities in a safe and responsible manner."

The city will still limit capacity and will require masks for everyone entering the pool area and for those who are not swimming. Once in the pool, however, no masks are required.

"With the end of the school year approaching and summer on the horizon, this is the perfect time for residents to enjoy City of Atlanta pools," said Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner John Dargle Jr.

You can find a list of all of the City of Atlanta pools and hours of operation below:

Courtesy of City of Atlanta

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.