Body cam footage of Atlanta SWAT situation over shooting involving animal control released

Atlanta police have released body camera footage showing the arrest of a man wanted for shooting at an animal control officer who was trying to rescue a dog.

The SWAT team arrived at an apartment complex on Cushman Circle SW on August 23. That's where Javaries Atwater allegedly fired a weapon at a Fulton County Animal Control officer who was trying to free a pit bull left chained to a tree the month before.

During the shooting, officials said Atwater told them he would "get his dog back."

Javaries Atwater (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Police said Atwater was a repeat offender with multiple warrants out for his arrest. According to Fulton County Jail records, he's been in and out of the system since at least 2006. They considered him both armed and dangerous.

The SWAT team was able to get Atwater to surrender and exit the complex peacefully in August.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Javaries Atwater (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

He was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including reckless conduct, obstruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.