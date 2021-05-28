Police: 2 arrested during standoff at Atlanta sushi restaurant

A couple faces charges after police say they pulled out their guns during a dispute inside a packed restaurant.

Atlanta Police say this as is a prime example of people turning to guns first to address issues rather than using problem-solving skills

"We can't police every restaurant at every moment of the day," Officer Steve Avery said.

The incident happened at GINYA Izakaya Restaurant on Northside Drive. Witnesses told officers Deja Colbert and her companion Antonio Davis were so unhappy with their raw sushi they began complaining to the staff and disputed their bill.

"A woman at that table stood up and began shouting and creating a disturbance in the restaurant," Avery said. The people at the table next to her asked her to move away from their table shouting like that."

Police say Colbert then turned her ire toward the customer and he put his beer between them, which lead to some of that beer getting on Colbert

"He either poured it on her or it spilled, when that happened the woman punched the man in the face. Then the male patron that was at her table pulled out a firearm," Avery said. "She got the purse away and also pulled out a firearm."

With two guns now visibly in the restaurant, customers started panicking. An employee flagged down a state trooper for help and the Atlanta Police Department was called.

Officers arrested Colbert and Davis, both of whom had guns out.

Police say this chaos should never have happened.

"Everybody has had bad service at a restaurant," Avery said. "This sort of behavior is - there's no other way to say it - it's unacceptable."

Both customers are charged with aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____

