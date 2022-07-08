Atlanta solicitor describes violence linked to some downtown nightclubs

Newly released information demonstrates how dangerous it can be for anyone who may be near an Atlanta nightclub.

Raines Carter, the chief city solicitor, described to city council members some of the incidents linked to a downtown club before the city shut it down.

Encore Hookah Lounge saw numerous acts of gunfire. It had a security officer, but that individual was fatally shot outside the bar.

In other incidents, stray bullets went into a hotel that sits just down the block on Luckie Street.

Carter recounted hotel staffers dove to the lobby floor to try to avoid getting hit.

Another well publicized act saw bullets land on an exhibit at the massive Georgia Aquarium that is across the street.

"We are not trying to shut businesses down just to close them down," Carter told the members of council. "We just want to promote safety."

The council soon will vote on giving the solicitor additional rules he can use to file a nuisance complaint against a club that has had multiple serious acts of violence.