Singer-songwriter Donnie brings acclaimed album to Atlanta Jazz Festival stage

The Brief Atlanta artist Donnie is set to take the Atlanta Jazz Festival stage in Piedmont Park this year, performing his acclaimed 2001 album "The Colored Section." "The Colored Section" was first released on Giant Step in 2001, before being picked up by Motown and re-released the following year. This is the 49th year for the Atlanta Jazz Festival, which launched in 1978 and has hosted luminaries including Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, and Nina Simone.



It’s one of the nation’s largest free festivals — and for Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Donnie, this weekend’s Atlanta Jazz Festival is much more than just a concert.

"It’s a rebirth," says the artist. "I haven’t been in front of that type of crowd in a long time."

This year’s festival is set to run Saturday, May 23rd, through Monday, May 25th, in Piedmont Park, and Donnie will perform his acclaimed 2001 debut album "The Colored Section" in its entirety starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday. This is the 49th year for the Atlanta Jazz Festival, which launched in 1978 and has hosted luminaries including Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Charles, and Nina Simone.

"To have somebody want me to do the album — one of the albums that I recorded 25 years ago — that’s an honor," says Donnie, who grew up in Atlanta and still calls the city home.

"The Colored Section" was first released on Giant Step in 2001, before being picked up by Motown and re-released the following year. The album gained Donnie rave reviews and comparisons to soul legends including Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

"I grew up in the same church as Marvin Gaye, and my dad and Marvin Gaye are second cousins," says the singer-songwriter. "My mother and [jazz pianist] Les McCann are second cousins! So, it’s in my blood."

Donnie will be joined by a stacked lineup of entertainment at this year’s festival; the weekend will feature performances by artists including Christian McBride & Ursa Major, Esperanza Spalding, The Roots, and PJ Morton. The entire event is free and presented by the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

For more information on this year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our one-on-one interview with Donnie.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report, based on Paul Milliken's interview with Donnie ahead of the Atlanta Jazz Festival.



