Atlanta shootings injure 3 men; at least 30 rounds hit home

The Brief Three men were hospitalized after two overnight shootings in Atlanta and were reported to be stable. Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard that injured two men. A third shooting left a southeast Atlanta home riddled with bullets, and investigators are seeking video evidence.



Three men were hospitalized and a home was struck by at least 30 rounds of gunfire during three overnight shootings across Atlanta, police said.

All three injured men were being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and were reported to be stable at last check. They are expected to survive.

Two men shot after argument in northwest Atlanta

What we know:

The first call came around midnight from Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

Police said two men in a car got into an argument with another person before shots were fired, striking both men. The men left the vehicle and were found about a block away on Mason Turner Road, each with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Both were taken to Grady. Police made two arrests in connection with the shooting, but the names of those arrested and their charges were not provided.

Man wounded at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

What we know:

Not long afterward, another man was shot in the collarbone at an apartment complex on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

Police said he had been unable to provide much information about what led to the shooting or who fired the shot.

Paramedics took him to Grady, where he was reported to be stable. He underwent surgery overnight. The shooter remained at large Thursday morning.

At least 30 rounds fired at southeast Atlanta home

What we know:

Shortly after the Metropolitan Parkway shooting, multiple people reported gunfire on Turner Road in southeast Atlanta.

Officers arrived to find a home riddled with bullets and no one inside. Police said at least 30 rounds had been fired at the house from a large-caliber weapon.

A Dodge Challenger and a Dodge Charger were seen leaving the area. Investigators had not determined whether the vehicles belonged to anyone involved in the shooting or to people staying at the home.

Police are investigating whether drug activity may have been taking place inside the house. They hope doorbell camera footage will help establish what happened.

No arrests had been reported in that shooting as of Thursday morning.