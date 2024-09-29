Man shot to death while celebrating birthday in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in DeKalb County. They say a man was shot and killed while out celebrating his birthday.

It happened at the Morris Restaurant and Lounge located at 2254 Oakview Drive SE Saturday night.

The victim was celebrating his 40th birthday when multiple gunshots rang out.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive behind the shooting. They are, however, reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing a number of witnesses.