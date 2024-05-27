Atlanta shooting: Man injured on Myrtle Drive, police seek leads

A 41-year-old man was shot on Myrtle Drive SW in Atlanta early Monday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the incident at approximately 6:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1871 Myrtle Drive SW.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. The man was talking to medics as they transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

The APD Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.