Atlanta shooting: Man injured on Myrtle Drive, police seek leads

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 27, 2024 10:08pm EDT
SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 41-year-old man was shot on Myrtle Drive SW in Atlanta early Monday evening.  

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the incident at approximately 6:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1871 Myrtle Drive SW. 

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. The man was talking to medics as they transported him to an area hospital for treatment.  

The APD Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating. 