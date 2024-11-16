1 dead, 1 injured in Atlanta double shooting

Atlanta police are piecing together what happened during a deadly shooting that played out overnight.

Officials were called to a shooting on Jonesboro Road SE at 12:46 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after, they were called to a 20-year-old man shot in the leg and torso on Lakewood Terrace SE. That victim was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The preliminary investigation appeared to show the two victims were involved in the same shooting.