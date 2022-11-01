Atlanta shooting injures teen at Glenwood Park parking garage

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in parking garage in the Glenwood Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the parking garage at 880 Glenwood Avenue NW. Police say the teen told officers he was inside the garage when someone opened fire on him.

Police say he was shot several times. He was able to walk a block south to near the corner of Glenwood Avenue SE and Bill Kennedy Way SE before calling 911.

The teen could not tell investigators who fired the shots or why.

The shooting happened about a block away from Maynard Jackson High School, but well after school let out for afternoon.

The case remains under investigation.