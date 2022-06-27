1 found shot to death at off-campus GSU apartment complex

Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly shooting at an off-campus apartment near Georgia State University.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the Aspen Heights apartments located at 521 Hank Aaron Drive SW.

"I just heard two gunshots," a GSU student who lives in the building said.

Police said the shooting happened inside the complex that sit across from the Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, old Turner Field, where the GSU Panthers now play football.

GSU said the man was not a student at the school. Their name and age have not been released.

"It’s very sad to hear. It should be a safe place where we can come rest our heads after a long day at school or work," said a GSU student who did not want to be named.

A person of interest has been detained, police said.

A motive is still under investigation.