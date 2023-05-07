2 people shot in NW Atlanta, possible 3rd victim hospitalized
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are investigating a Sunday evening shooting with two victims and a possible third.
Police say two men were found on Francis Place around 6:30 p.m. in critical condition. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
A third male showed up at the hospital by private vehicle. Police are working to determine whether this individual was also a victim of the same shooting. He was in stable condition, according to police.
This investigation remains ongoing.