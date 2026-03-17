Atlanta shooting: One person killed in English Avenue neighborhood
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ATLANTA - One person is dead after a shooting in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood on Tuesday.
What we know:
The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW and Elm St. NW.
What we don't know:
Few details are available at this time, and the name and age of the victim have not yet been released. It remains unclear if anyone is in custody or if a suspect has been identified.
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The Source: The details in this article come from the Atlanta Police Department.