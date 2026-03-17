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Atlanta shooting: One person killed in English Avenue neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 17, 2026 9:26pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting near the intersection of Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW and Elm St. NW in the English Avenue neighborhood of Atlanta on March 17, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - One person is dead after a shooting in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood on Tuesday.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW and Elm St. NW.

What we don't know:

Few details are available at this time, and the name and age of the victim have not yet been released. It remains unclear if anyone is in custody or if a suspect has been identified.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: The details in this article come from the Atlanta Police Department.

AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety