Masked burglar targeting Atlanta boutique with multiple break-ins, police say

Officials in Atlanta are working to identify a man they're calling a serial burglar who keeps targeting a local boutique.

Police say the man broke into the According to Fashion Boutique on the 300 block of Decatur Street early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the man got into the business by damaging its front door. Once inside, he stole multiple pieces of designer clothing.

Investigators believe this same man has burglarized the store two other times in the past.

Police shared surveillance photos of the masked suspect in hopes that someone could recognize him.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to the man's arrest and indictment.