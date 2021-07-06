Atlanta school administrator charged with child molestation in Colquitt County

An Atlanta school administrator is charged with child molestation, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.

Colquitt County investigator Blake Livings said Ereco Maddox met a child under the age of 16 through a dating app called Grindr.

"The other family members noticed her son was missing and mom was immediately called by another one of her children. She immediately called 911 and began looking," Livings said.

According to Livings, the child was already home by the time deputies got to the house.

"The mother told Deputy Roberts her child had been picked up by Mr. Maddox, taken to a hotel room in the city and brought back to the house. Mr. Maddox was driving a Cadillac Escalade at the time, which had been seen in the area several hours prior to the call by Deputy Roberts. And when Mr. Maddox was dropping off the child, the mother actually saw the vehicle and tried to get the tag," Livings said.

Livings said they were able to track Maddox to his hotel room and arrest him.

FOX 5 has learned Maddox is the Associate Head of School at Centennial Academy, which is a charter school in Atlanta.

The school sent the following statement:

Livings said it's important to keep an eye on your child's safety when it comes to online activity.

"At the end of the day, you're not going to be able to catch everything. So, the biggest thing is just to teach your kids to be careful. There's other cases where kids don't make it home," Livings said.

