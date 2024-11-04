Atlanta reaches 100 homicides for the year, but crime trend slowing

Atlanta has recorded its 100th homicide for the year, marking a slower rise in homicide rates compared to previous years.

In 2022, the 100th homicide occurred earlier, on Sept. 23. By year’s end, Atlanta police had investigated 135 homicides, down from 171 in 2021.

This trend aligns with national patterns.

According to the FBI, violent crime across the United States decreased in 2023, following an increase seen during the pandemic years. Nationwide, homicides dropped by 12%, while incidents of rape and aggravated assault fell by more than 9% and nearly 3%, respectively, compared to 2022.

Local and federal officials credit targeted efforts and increased community engagement for the decline in violent crime, a trend they hope to see continue into the coming years.