Atlanta rapper Quavo's newest movie opening this weekend

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The Brief A new action thriller starring Quavo opened in theaters Friday. The movie is titled "Takeover." Quavo appears in the film as the Atlanta rapper expands his acting career.



A new action thriller starring metro Atlanta rapper Quavo is hitting theaters Friday.

What we know:

The film, titled "Takeover," features the Atlanta rapper in one of his latest acting roles as he continues to branch out beyond music.

Promotional clips for the movie were released this week ahead of the nationwide debut.

Quavo, a member of the rap group Migos, has appeared in several film and television projects in recent years while continuing his music career.