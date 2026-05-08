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Atlanta rapper Quavo's newest movie opening this weekend

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 8, 2026 9:21am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
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Rapper Quavo attends Rocket Power Album Pop Up Shop at Good Times Atlanta on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The Brief

    • A new action thriller starring Quavo opened in theaters Friday.
    • The movie is titled "Takeover."
    • Quavo appears in the film as the Atlanta rapper expands his acting career.

ATLANTA - A new action thriller starring metro Atlanta rapper Quavo is hitting theaters Friday.

What we know:

The film, titled "Takeover," features the Atlanta rapper in one of his latest acting roles as he continues to branch out beyond music.

Promotional clips for the movie were released this week ahead of the nationwide debut.

Quavo, a member of the rap group Migos, has appeared in several film and television projects in recent years while continuing his music career.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from posts online about the movie. 

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