Atlanta rapper opens youth community center

A new community center based at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex is hard at work to change outcomes for the youth in Atlanta’s Vine City area.

The center at Magnolia Park Apartments just launched, but the people behind the effort, which includes a local rapper, have lofty goals to make this an example for other places in Georgia.

The group running it hopes to help at least 200 young people in the community.

"We can’t save the future until we save the youth," said Ricky Hill, better known as Atlanta-based rapper 24Heavy. "The youth is our future."

Hill grew up in the area. The group running the center is targeting young people. It is called the Save the Youth Foundation.

"There are so many kids that don't have outlets we want to give them outlets that can help them be successful in life," Hill said.

The center launched this month. They are starting their efforts with sports, but plan to add computer, fashion design and other classes.

"We want to see them successfully go to school, go to college, if that's what you choose to do," said co-founder Shenita Binns. "If they choose not to go to college, do something productive, effective for the community."

The Magnolia Park Apartment complex has gotten involved too. The area has seen a number of violent crimes in recent years.

"Seeing the things that they go through, I'm kind of understanding why there is definitely a need here, and I'm sure there's a big need in other communities too," said Bryan Howard from the apartment complex.

Hill says with the problems in the area, the center is needed for these children.

"Just because you grew up in it doesn't mean you have to be in it," he said. "Just because you grew up around it doesn't mean you have to become that type of person.

The group says there are other places like this but often times they are full, so there is a need for more.

They hope to prove to the city that this works, so it can be expanded.

For more information email 24savetheyouthfoundation@gmail.com or on Instagram at 1savetheyouth_foundation.