Atlanta rapper Offset confronts driver in Monaco caught on video

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The Brief Former Migos rapper Offset was filmed confronting a driver in Monaco. Offset accused the man of grabbing women by the neck and threatening them. It is unclear whether police responded or if anyone was detained.



Atlanta rapper Offset was recently caught on camera confronting a driver in Monaco during a heated street encounter.

What we know:

Video obtained by TMZ shows the former member of Migos visibly angry as he accused the man of putting his hands on women and grabbing them by the neck.

During the confrontation, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, can be heard warning the driver that he would physically confront him if he saw him touch another woman.

Witnesses told TMZ they observed the driver acting aggressively toward several women before the altercation.

It remains unclear whether law enforcement responded to the incident. No arrests or detentions have been reported.

Offset was shot outside a Florida casino in April, but returned to the stage a week later.