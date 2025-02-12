Atlanta rapper Ludacris bringing TechTunes to Morrow school

Grammy-winning rapper and Atlanta resident Ludacris is giving back to the next generation of music technology pioneers through his nonprofit, The Ludacris Foundation.

The foundation has launched a new initiative called "TechTunes," which will provide hands-on training for students at Utopian Academy for the Arts High School in Morrow.

The TechTunes program aims to equip students with a deeper understanding of advancements in music and entertainment technology, helping them prepare for careers in the rapidly evolving industry.