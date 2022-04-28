Member of Atlanta rapper's entourage shot to death after concert

An 18-year-old member of an Atlanta rapper's entourage has been killed in a drive-by shooting after a concert in LaGrange.

Officials with the LaGrange Police Department tell FOX 5 that their investigation began around 1 a.m. Sunday when a man was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin, died from his injuries at the hospital. The Atlanta Police Department received information that Bebley-Calvin had been shot in LaGrange, so they contacted the other law enforcement agency.

In their investigation, police say they found that Bebley-Calvin had been in the city with Atlanta rapper Cold Hearted Savage, who was performing at a club known as Club TRU on E. Depot Street.

After the performance, investigators say the group left the club to head back to Atlanta. It was then that police say someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting at the car in which Bebley-Calvin was riding - hitting the 18-year-old in the head.

Cold Hearted Savage is employed by the music label 4pf, which police say is associated with criminal street gang activity in Atlanta.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the shooting and are asking the public for help solving the case.

Advertisement

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the LaGrange Police Department 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.