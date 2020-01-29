Atlanta rapper driving for rideshare company to set good example

Atlanta rapper and tv personality Yung Joc has been proudly driving for a new rideshare company in Georgia.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 30: Yung Joc performs onstage at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on August 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The "It's Going Down" rapper stopped by Good Day Atlanta Wednesday morning and talked about working for Pull Up N Go after a video surfaced of him cruising around town.

"I work hard and I don't mind working," said Yung Joc, whose real name is Jasiel Robinson.

Yung Joc said he started driving for the new rideshare app after brainstorming ways to help his favorite charity, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta. He told TMZ it would be a way to show kids they shouldn't be too ashamed or prideful to try a new gig.

"A job is a job," he told Good Day's Sharon Lawson. "I don't believe that you're ever too good to make an honest living."