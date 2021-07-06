Atlanta ranked No. 4 city for infidelity in US, according to Ashley Madison

It turns out there are relatively a lot of cheaters in Atlanta.

The dating website Ashley Madison ranked the least faithful cities in the U.S. and reported Atlanta was ranked No. 4.

Atlanta fell in line behind Miami, Orlando and Las Vegas, respectively.

An April 2021 study explored the range of extradyadic behaviors, those occurring outside of a committed relationship, by investigating if particular demographics of app users participated in a wide range of EBs, whether age, gender, and sexual identity predicted participation, and the extent to which outcomes were impacted by partner consent.

Results of the study indicated women and older users reported extradyadic behavior more frequently. The study showed 16.9% of the sampled users were on Ashley Madison with their partner's consent and those with consenting partners reported greater perceived improvement in their primary relationship than did those with nonconsenting partners.

