Atlanta rally calls for federal probe into Nolan Wells’ death

The Brief Community members rallied in Atlanta to demand justice for Nolan Wells. Two autopsies classified his cause and manner of death as undetermined, while a Mississippi grand jury found his death consistent with accidental drowning. Wells’ family and supporters are calling for a federal investigation.



Community members rallied in Atlanta to demand justice for Nolan Wells and call for a federal investigation into his death after a Fourth of July boat trip in Mississippi.

What we know:

Wells was found dead in July near Horn Island after boating with friends.

Both the state medical examiner’s autopsy and an independent autopsy commissioned by Wells’ family classified his cause and manner of death as undetermined. A Mississippi grand jury concluded that his death was consistent with accidental drowning.

What they're saying:

Activists at the Atlanta rally called for further investigation and broader changes to protect communities.

"And so, this is not just Mississippi versus Atlanta. It’s about all of the United States," one speaker said.

Wells’ family and supporters say they will continue pushing for answers.

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