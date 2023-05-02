Expand / Collapse search
Metro Atlanta schools granted millions for electric buses

By
Published 
Atlanta Public Schools
FOX 5 Atlanta

Millions allotted for electric school buses

Atlanta Public Schools currently has more than 400 buses that run on traditional fuel. Leaders, like Rep. Nikema Williams, say replacing some of them with electric buses will improve the air quality at school, bus stops and everywhere in between.

Some Georgia students will soon have a cleaner way to get to and from school.

Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Georgia, visited Dunbar Elementary School in Atlanta Tuesday afternoon to announce that Atlanta Public Schools (APS) have been awarded $9.9 million in federal money to purchase 25 electric school buses.

"Diesel-burning buses and trucks are some of the largest emitters of pollutants.  Getting these buses off the roads will lead to cleaner air for the communities that they serve," said Rep. Williams.

The money is part of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Rebate Program, which was created through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.

In all, 15 Georgia school districts will get nearly $51 million to buy electric school buses, including APS, Clayton County Schools, Clarke County and Savannah-Chatham County.

"Not only does it contribute to a cleaner community, but it also speaks volumes to our students around our investment not just in how they arrive, but how they arrive in a cleaner environment," said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.

APS has already ordered the buses and expect them to be delivered later this year.  Dr. Herring said they plan to put them in service beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.