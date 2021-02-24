Atlanta Public Schools opening COVID-19 testing site for students, faculty

article

An Atlanta high school will host walk-up COVID-19 testing at noon on Thursday, a spokesperson from Atlanta Public Schools said.

Frederick Douglass High School at 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive will host a testing site where any students, faculty, support staff and family members can receive a drive-through test for no charge.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson said people receiving tests have the option for a second test using a new method. This second free test will help researchers develop test-at-home technologies.

Each person tested receives a gift card, the spokesperson said.

APS is partnering with Viral Solutions and pediatric researchers from Emory University and Children’s Hospital of Atlanta to host the testing site.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.