Atlanta Public Schools opening COVID-19 testing site for students, faculty
ATLANTA - An Atlanta high school will host walk-up COVID-19 testing at noon on Thursday, a spokesperson from Atlanta Public Schools said.
Frederick Douglass High School at 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive will host a testing site where any students, faculty, support staff and family members can receive a drive-through test for no charge.
An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson said people receiving tests have the option for a second test using a new method. This second free test will help researchers develop test-at-home technologies.
Each person tested receives a gift card, the spokesperson said.
APS is partnering with Viral Solutions and pediatric researchers from Emory University and Children’s Hospital of Atlanta to host the testing site.
