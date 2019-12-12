Atlanta Public Schools employees help make holidays brighter
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Public Schools District is doing its part to make Christmas better for families in the metro Atlanta area.
Dozens of APS employees, along with Junior ROTC students, participated Thursday in the annual Empty Stocking Fund.
School employees and cadets spent their day at a northwest Atlanta location called Santa’s Village.
Organizers bagged and distributed toys and gifts for hundreds of families in Fulton and DeKalb counties.