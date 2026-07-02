Atlanta Public Schools considers new limits on classroom screen time

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The Brief Atlanta Public Schools is considering limits on classroom screen time. The proposed policy would set daily limits based on grade level. District leaders gathered public feedback during a town hall this week.



Atlanta Public Schools is considering a new policy that would limit the amount of time students spend using screens during classroom instruction, according to the Center for Civic Innovation.

What we know:

The proposal, which would be piloted during the 2026-27 school year, would limit screen time to one hour per day for prekindergarten through second grade students and two hours per day for students in third through fifth grade. For students in sixth through 12th grades, technology would be limited to no more than half of classroom instruction.

District leaders held a town hall Tuesday to gather community feedback on the proposed policy before moving forward with the pilot program.

The district says it will continue taking feedback and vote on the new policy before the new school year begins.

The district is already enforcing the new Georgia state law that bans cellphones for students.

RELATED: New Georgia laws going into effect July 1, 2026