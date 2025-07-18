Atlanta Public Schools announces pay raise for frontline workers

The Brief Atlanta Public Schools will increase salaries for bus drivers, custodians, paraprofessionals, and nurses starting in the 2025-2026 school year, with a 10% raise for bus drivers, custodians, and paraprofessionals, and market adjustments for nurses. The salary raises total $9.3 million, following last year's 11% increase for teachers, as part of APS's commitment to recognizing the critical work of frontline employees. Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson credits the Atlanta Board of Education for supporting these financial initiatives amid a challenging fiscal landscape, emphasizing the importance of investing in staff who directly serve students.



Atlanta Public Schools is increasing salaries for several groups of frontline employees, including bus drivers, custodians, paraprofessionals, and nurses, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

What we know:

Under the newly adjusted budget for fiscal year 2026, bus drivers, custodians, and paraprofessionals will receive a 10 percent raise. School nurses will also see salary increases, with a 1 percent market adjustment for registered nurses and a 2 percent adjustment for licensed practical nurses. All APS employees are set to receive a step increase in pay.

The raises total $9.3 million and follow last year’s 11 percent increase for teachers. APS officials say the new investments continue the district’s commitment to recognizing the critical work of employees who serve students directly every day.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank and give credit to the Atlanta Board of Education for continuing to support these financial initiatives for our hardworking staff members amid an increasingly challenging fiscal landscape," said Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. "Their support affirms the importance of investing in the people who power our mission, and who educate, support, and care for the students of Atlanta Public Schools."

Why you should care:

Atlanta Public Schools serves approximately 50,000 students across 87 sites, including traditional neighborhood schools, charter schools, and alternative programs. F