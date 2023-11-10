'Block Cop City' coalition plans 4-day, non-violent convergence to halt Atlanta training center

Activists from around the nation are converging on Atlanta to protest the $91-million training center for Atlanta police and first responders. This comes after two years of demonstrations trying to block what opponents call "Cop City."

Officers fanned out around the south river forest, blocking off entrances to Intrenchment Creek Park and the construction site.

Sam Beard, a spokesperson for the group called the Block Cop City Coalition, said protesters will hold several days of events centered on stopping construction.

"(A) four-day, mass-action, non-violent convergence is happening here in Atlanta. It will culminate on Monday, November 13 with a mass march occupation of the construction site," Beard said.

Construction is already 40% complete despite more than two years of protest in the woods and at city hall along with current efforts to place the future of the facility on the ballot for voters to decide.

"The only people who are able to stop cop city are the people," Beard said.

The site of the training center sits in the south river forest and has galvanized anti-police protesters and environmentalists across the nation. Demonstrations have led to sometimes violent clashes between police and activists, including attacks on officers and construction equipment as well as law enforcement shooting and killing a protester.

"We’re choosing to use strategic nonviolence means," Beard said.

Dozens of people earlier this week appeared before a judge on racketeering charges connected with demonstrations around the center. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr calls the protesters domestic terrorists and "militant anarchists."

When asked if the charged protesters are terrorists or criminals, Beard responded, "absolutely not."

Activists accuse Carr and law enforcement of using heavy-handed tactics to try to silence their movement. "What’s on trial is actually ways of viewing the world," Beard said.

APD would not comment, saying it does not discuss preparedness in cases like this.