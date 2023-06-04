Atlanta Pride Run and Walk 5K kicks off at Piedmont Park

Runners are getting ready to hit the ground in Piedmont Park Sunday morning to raise awareness and raise money to help those affected by HIV.

The annual Atlanta Pride Run kicks off in Midtown at 8 a.m. Sunday.

This year marks the 34th year for the charity 5K, which was the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta.

The event is dedicated to uniting the metro Atlanta community to increase awareness of HIV programs and donate resources to local charities finding against HIV and AIDS.

The run is organized by Front Runners Atlanta, which was started in 1990 by a group of LGBTQIA+ runners looking for community. At the time, the organization says they had to meet in secret at a library to avoid hostility.

In the 34 years of the race, the Pride Run has raised more than $250,000.

The slogan for this year's run is "We See You."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be honored at the event with the group's first-ever Community Advocacy Award for his treatment and commitment to the LGBTQ community.

The race is also a Peachtree Road Race qualifier and Sunday is the last day to register for the iconic Atlanta 10K race.

Runners can find paid parking for Sunday's Pride Run at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens parking deck. There's also street parking.

Organizers recommend participants take public transportation or a rideshare service as well.