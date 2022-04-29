Atlanta Press Club to host 14 debates ahead of primary beginning Sunday

Early voting for the May 24 primary begins Monday and starting this weekend, voters will get a chance to compare the candidates in the state's top races head-to-head.

The Atlanta Press Club will hold its Loudermilk-Young Debate Series Sunday through Tuesday at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

SCHEDULE:

Sunday, May 1

Congressional District 10 (Republicans) Live Stream at 9:30 a.m./Airs on GPB-TV at 4 p.m.

Congressional District 14 (Republicans) Live Stream at 11:15 a.m./Airs on GPB-TV at 3 p.m.

Congressional District 6 (Republicans) Live Stream at 1 p.m./Airs on GPB-TV at 5 p.m.

Congressional District 7 (Democrats) Live Stream at 2:45 p.m./Airs on GPB-TV at 6:30 p.m.

Governor (Republicans) Lives Stream/Airs on GPB-TV at 7 p.m.

Monday, May 2

Secretary of State (Republicans) Live Stream at 11 a.m./Airs on GPB-TV at 8 p.m.

Secretary of State (Democrats) Live Stream at 12:45 p.m./Airs on GPB-TV at 7 p.m.

Insurance Commissioner (Democrats) Live Stream at 2:30 p.m.

Insurance Commissioner (Republicans) Live Stream at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

State School Superintendent (Democrats) Live Stream at 11:30 a.m.

State School Superintendent (Republicans) Live Stream at 1:30 p.m.

Lt. Governor (Democrats) Live Stream at 3 p.m.

Lt. Governor (Republicans) Live Stream at 5 p.m.

U.S. Senate (Republicans) Live Stream/Airs on GPB-TV at 7 p.m.

"Every candidate who is qualified to have their name on the ballot is invited to participate in our debates and then the panel is made up of journalists from all over the state we invite to participate to ask the questions to the candidates," explained Lauri Strauss, director of the debate series.

Voters can watch the debates live online at GPB.org or on The Atlanta Press Club's Facebook page.

"The Atlanta Press Club is very proud of this public service that we offer. It gives an opportunity for the voters to learn about the candidates, learn the important issues happening in the races, so when they head to the polls on Election Day they are able to make informed decisions," said Strauss.