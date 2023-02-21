Atlanta looking to expand 'Pothole Posse'

Atlanta will need to expand its ‘Pothole Posse’. That is the nickname given to street crews who try to quickly patch the holes in the street after they are reported.

ATLANTA MAYOR BRINGS BACK ‘POTHOLE POSSE’ TO FIX CITY'S MAJOR ROAD HAZARDS

City Council member Dustin Hillis urged immediate action to be taken due to a "big uptick in potholes all across the city."

One currently sitting on West Paces Ferry measures at seven inches deep and more than 24 inches round.

Motorists who have a hard time seeing it often ram right into it at 40 mph.

Amy Mandalia says she's fallen victim to it before.

POTHOLES IN ATLANTA: HOW TO REPORT THEM FOR THE CITY TO FILL

"I have seen people go very fast," Mandalia said. "It is dangerous. I have seen things happen."

Even though transportation staffers patched more than 10,000 potholes in 2022, the four people assigned to the job have a difficult task trying to get to all of them.

An executive told FOX 5 that number is expected to double with new hires.

To report a pothole in your neighborhood, visit ATL311.com or call 404-546-0311.