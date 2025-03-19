Atlanta's political landscape to shift with multiple City Council vacancies, upcoming mayoral race

The Brief Four open seats will be contested in the upcoming November election at Atlanta City Hall, signaling a shift in the political landscape. Mayor Andre Dickens has announced his re-election bid, facing challenges from four candidates: Walter Reeves, LaMar Marcus, Helmut Domagalski, and Ocean Zotique. Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet will run for Atlanta City Council President following Doug Shipman's resignation, leaving her District 11 seat open. Councilman Amir Farokhi (Dist. 2) will resign to lead The Galloway School, creating another vacancy in a rapidly growing district. Qualifying races are scheduled for August, with several candidates already preparing to raise campaign funds.



The political landscape will soon change as four open seats will be on the ballot in November at Atlanta City Hall.

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens has announced his re-election bid. Four candidates are challenging him, but will have an uphill battle. They are Walter Reeves, LaMar Marcus, Helmut Domagalski and Ocean Zotique.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet (Dist. 11) will run for Atlanta City Council President after current president Doug Shipman announced he would be resigning for personal reasons.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet (Dist. 11)

Several people are planning to run for Collier Overstreet's open seat, according to Georgia Gang political analyst Tharon Johnson, including Wayne Martin, Steven Dingle and Nate Jester.

The former wife of Mayor Kasim Reed, Sarah Elizabeth Langford, says she is strongly considering joining the 11th district race.

Sarah Elizabeth Langford

Councilman Amir Farokhi (Dist. 2) will resign to take a job as head of school for The Galloway School, leaving an open seat representing the fast-growing Midtown, downtown and Old Fourth Ward district.

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi (Dist. 2)

Longtime District 7 Councilman Howard Shook (Dist. 7) announced his retirement some time ago.

Atlanta City Councilman Howard Shook (Dist. 7)

What's next:

All qualifying races will be held in August.

The Municipal Clerk Corrine Lindo says quite a few candidates have already filled out their declaration of intent, so they can begin raising campaign funds.