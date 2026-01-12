Atlanta police warn parents after car stolen with child inside

The Brief Atlanta police shared video after a car was stolen with a young child inside. The child was safely recovered and was not hurt, police said. Officers warn parents never to leave children unattended in running vehicles.



Atlanta police are urging parents and caregivers not to leave children unattended in running vehicles, even for a quick errand, after a recent car theft involving a young child.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department released video showing the moments officers encountered a young girl and her mother after the vehicle was stolen while the child was still inside. In the footage, officers can be seen locating the child and reuniting her with her mother after the incident.

Police say the child was not injured, and the case ultimately ended positively for the family. However, authorities have not said whether the thief responsible for stealing the vehicle has been caught.

What they're saying:

Sgt. Tasheena Brown said situations like this are preventable and is reminding parents to always turn off vehicles and take children with them.