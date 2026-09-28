Atlanta police vehicle towed; NW Atlanta apartment fire put out

The Brief An Atlanta police vehicle was towed from a scene near Pryor and Richardson streets overnight. Firefighters put out an apartment building fire on Mobile Street; no injuries were reported.



An Atlanta police vehicle was towed from an overnight scene and firefighters put out a northwest Atlanta apartment fire.

Police vehicle towed in southwest Atlanta

A photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta saw an Atlanta police vehicle being towed near Pryor and Richardson streets overnight.

Officers at the scene did not say what happened or whether an officer was injured. The circumstances remain unclear.

No injuries reported in northwest Atlanta apartment fire

Atlanta Fire Rescue put out a fire at a two-story apartment building in the 1100 block of Mobile Street.

Officials reported no injuries and said the cause is under investigation.

No other information was provided.