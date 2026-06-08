Atlanta police vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive
Atlanta Police Department officers investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a police patrol vehicle and a heavily damaged white car with no critical injuries reported in northwest Atlanta along the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW on June 8, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a crash in northwest Atlanta Monday evening.
What we know:
It happened in the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the crash was listed as a hit-and-run and involved a police patrol vehicle.
No critical injuries were reported.
FOX 5 cameras spotted a white vehicle at the scene with front-end damage and a police SUV.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains unknown.
It is also unclear how many people were inside the vehicles or if any non-critical injuries were sustained.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who explained the initial details of the hit-and-run crash, as well as FOX 5 cameras at the scene.