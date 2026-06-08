Atlanta police vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta Police Department officers investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a police patrol vehicle and a heavily damaged white car with no critical injuries reported in northwest Atlanta along the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW on June 8, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a patrol vehicle Monday evening. The incident occurred in the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive Northwest. A white vehicle with front-end damage was spotted at the scene, and no critical injuries were reported.



Police are investigating a crash in northwest Atlanta Monday evening.

What we know:

It happened in the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the crash was listed as a hit-and-run and involved a police patrol vehicle.

No critical injuries were reported.

FOX 5 cameras spotted a white vehicle at the scene with front-end damage and a police SUV.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

It is also unclear how many people were inside the vehicles or if any non-critical injuries were sustained.