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Atlanta police vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
NW Atlanta
Published June 8, 2026 10:45 PM EDT
Published June 8, 2026 10:45 PM EDT
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Atlanta Police Department officers investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a police patrol vehicle and a heavily damaged white car with no critical injuries reported in northwest Atlanta along the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW on June 8, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a patrol vehicle Monday evening.
    • The incident occurred in the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive Northwest.
    • A white vehicle with front-end damage was spotted at the scene, and no critical injuries were reported.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a crash in northwest Atlanta Monday evening.

What we know:

It happened in the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the crash was listed as a hit-and-run and involved a police patrol vehicle.

No critical injuries were reported.

FOX 5 cameras spotted a white vehicle at the scene with front-end damage and a police SUV.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains unknown. 

It is also unclear how many people were inside the vehicles or if any non-critical injuries were sustained. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who explained the initial details of the hit-and-run crash, as well as FOX 5 cameras at the scene.

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