Atlanta police: Suspect revisited scene of victim's murder

Atlanta police say they've arrested a suspect who walked right up to officers during their investigation into the murder he's charged with.

Ricky Davis

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Thornton St. around 7 p.m. after reports of a victim shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 51-year-old Sheldon Morris with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

While detectives were on the scene, officials say 53-year-old Ricky Davis approached the scene and "identified himself as a suspect."

Officers detained Davis and took him to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning.

After further investigation based on Davis's statements, officers charged him with felony murder and transported him to Fulton County Jail.