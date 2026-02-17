'Life-saving' actions by Atlanta police saves 9-year-old shot while sleeping

The Brief Police are still searching for three gunmen accused of striking a 9-year-old boy as he slept in his bed. The boy is now in stable condition thanks to the life-saving actions of responding officers. The shooting happened on Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Ruzelle Drive SE.



Atlanta police are still searching for three gunmen following a drive-by shooting that left a 9-year-old boy wounded as he slept in his bed earlier this month.

What we know:

The child who was shot in the abdomen is now in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital thanks to the life-saving actions of the first responding officers.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ruzelle Drive SE just after 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, where they found the boy had been shot.

They applied a chest seal to the open wound that helped control the bleeding.

While waiting for medics, the child began slipping in and out of consciousness, so officers took him to Grady Memorial Hospital themselves.

Investigators believe three male suspects fired off several shots into the home before they fled.

What we don't know:

No further information about the suspects has been released.