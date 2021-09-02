Atlanta police set to begin using motorized vehicle in fight against crime

Atlanta's police chief accepted all-terrain vehicles that officers can use to aid in the fight against crime.

The Downtown Improvement District and the Atlanta Police Foundation have donated three vehicles, called Trikke.

The vehicle, which can hit speeds almost forty miles per hour, can go onto sidewalks and between alleys to track down fleeing suspects.

Chief Rodney Bryant, who is a veteran of more than 30 years, looked with a bit of amazement at the vehicles outfitted with full emergency response lights and sirens.

"I never would have thought in a million years that something like this would be equipment on our streets," Bryant said.

Central Atlanta Progress' A. J. Robinson said, "I have to reminisce. Five years ago, we were presenting APD with segways. Now, we have another hi tech tool to get the job done."

Several officers in the downtown Zone 5 quadrants have been trained to operate the Trikke.

They will be on the streets this weekend when more than one-hundred-thousand visitors are expected to jam downtown for football and other events.

