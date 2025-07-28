Atlanta police seeking shoplifters at Sephora, Nike stores
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in two recent shoplifting incidents at popular retail stores.
What we know:
The first occurred on July 11 at the Sephora store on 18th Street. According to investigators, a man and a woman entered the store and stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene.
The second incident happened on July 19 at the Nike store on Market Street. In that case, police say a male suspect took approximately $400 worth of shoes and then left the store without paying.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about either case is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.