Atlanta police seeking shoplifters at Sephora, Nike stores

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating two separate shoplifting incidents at Sephora and Nike stores this month. On July 11, two suspects stole over $1,400 in merchandise from the Sephora on 18th Street. On July 19, a male suspect took about $400 in shoes from the Nike store on Market Street; police are seeking tips from the public.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in two recent shoplifting incidents at popular retail stores.

What we know:

The first occurred on July 11 at the Sephora store on 18th Street. According to investigators, a man and a woman entered the store and stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene.

The second incident happened on July 19 at the Nike store on Market Street. In that case, police say a male suspect took approximately $400 worth of shoes and then left the store without paying.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about either case is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.