Atlanta police seeking shoplifters at Sephora, Nike stores

Published  July 28, 2025 8:31am EDT
Atlanta
The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating two separate shoplifting incidents at Sephora and Nike stores this month.
    • On July 11, two suspects stole over $1,400 in merchandise from the Sephora on 18th Street.
    • On July 19, a male suspect took about $400 in shoes from the Nike store on Market Street; police are seeking tips from the public.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in two recent shoplifting incidents at popular retail stores. 

What we know:

The first occurred on July 11 at the Sephora store on 18th Street. According to investigators, a man and a woman entered the store and stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene.

The second incident happened on July 19 at the Nike store on Market Street. In that case, police say a male suspect took approximately $400 worth of shoes and then left the store without paying. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about either case is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

