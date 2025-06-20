Atlanta Police seek public's help in identifying armed robbery suspect

The Brief A suspect robbed a couple at gunpoint at a BP gas station on Cleveland Avenue, assaulting them before fleeing. The suspect is possibly linked to at least three other robberies, identified by a noticeable limp in surveillance footage. Public assistance is requested to identify the suspect, with anonymous tips eligible for a reward up to $5,000.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint at a southeast Atlanta gas station and possibly being connected to at least three other robberies.

What we know:

The incident happened on Jan. 16 at the BP gas station located at 221 Cleveland Avenue. According to investigators, the victims — a woman and her boyfriend — were outside their vehicle refueling when a man in a gray hoodie approached them with a firearm.

The man allegedly demanded their belongings and assaulted both victims before fleeing the scene on foot.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit said the suspect may be linked to at least three other robberies due to a noticeable limp captured on surveillance video.

What we don't know:

Video footage from the incident has been released in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.