Atlanta Police seek public's help to identify suspect in February shooting

The Brief Atlanta police seek public assistance to identify a suspect in a February shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Authorities released video and photo of the suspect, urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously, with potential rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting earlier this year on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 812 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. around 7:56 p.m. on Feb. 7, according to the Atlanta Police Department. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said the shooting followed a verbal dispute involving the victim.

Authorities released a video and photo of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to provide their names or identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.