Atlanta police seek public aid to solve recent sexual assault case

Atlanta police are renewing a request for the public’s help in solving a sexual assault which happened in late 2023.

According to the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit, the man met the woman at a gas station near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. The two agreed to walk to an abandoned building to do drugs together. However, police say afterward, the man forced himself on the woman, sexually assaulting her.

The man was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with brown boots and a black skull cap with a white logo/insignia on the right side.

(Atlanta Police Department)