Atlanta police seek public aid to solve recent sexual assault case
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are renewing a request for the public’s help in solving a sexual assault which happened in late 2023.
According to the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit, the man met the woman at a gas station near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. The two agreed to walk to an abandoned building to do drugs together. However, police say afterward, the man forced himself on the woman, sexually assaulting her.
The man was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with brown boots and a black skull cap with a white logo/insignia on the right side.
(Atlanta Police Department)
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the man. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or go online to StopCrimeAtl.org.