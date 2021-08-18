Atlanta police seek persons of interest in death investigation at Dairy Queen

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a death investigation on Aug. 4 on 410 North Avenue.

Security camera footage at a drive-thru captures one person dressed in all black — including a shirt that says "Klien" across the shoulders on the back — with black hair and white shoes.

Another person of interest is dressed in a white hat with a black shirt and white shoes.

The security footage shows them parking a dark-colored Toyota SUV.

Police believe they are linked to a man's body found dead on 410 North Avenue earlier this month. Police discovered the body slumped over in a Toyota RAV 4 in a Dairy Queen parking lot, according to a police report.

Police identified the man as John David Woodall, who was reported missing earlier that afternoon.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $5,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

