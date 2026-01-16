Atlanta police offer $5K reward for information in parking deck shooting

article

The Brief Police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a downtown parking deck shooting. Charlie Davis, 42, was found dead inside the parking deck elevator lobby on Peachtree Center Avenue NE. Police were responding to a report of an unresponsive person when they found Davis.



What we know:

Officers responded to the 100 block of Peachtree Center Avenue NE around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 for reports of a person found unresponsive.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on his side in the elevator lobby on the 9th floor, police said.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Charlie Davis, was pronounced dead on the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified a suspect or revealed what may have led up to the shooting.

What they're saying:

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

To submit information, call the APD Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235, Detective Q. Green at 404-326-0156 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

The Crime Stoppers tipline is 404-577-8477.