Atlanta police offer $5K reward for information in parking deck shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a downtown parking deck elevator.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 100 block of Peachtree Center Avenue NE around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 for reports of a person found unresponsive.
When they arrived, they found a man lying on his side in the elevator lobby on the 9th floor, police said.
The man, identified as 42-year-old Charlie Davis, was pronounced dead on the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified a suspect or revealed what may have led up to the shooting.
What they're saying:
The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
To submit information, call the APD Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235, Detective Q. Green at 404-326-0156 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
The Crime Stoppers tipline is 404-577-8477.