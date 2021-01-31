Atlanta police searching for missing 50-year-old man

article

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in their search for a 50-year-old man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Marc Vanrysselberge was last seen at his home located on Plantation Drive in northeast Atlanta on January 19.

His mother, Joan Vanrysselberge, reported him missing to police on January 22. She told investigators that it is not normal behavior for her son to go days without any contact.

Marc does not have any known mental or medical issues, police say.

Police describe Vanrysselberge as a white male, weighing around 150 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde and grey hair.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Authorities believe Vanrysselberge may be traveling in a silver 2011 BMW with Georgia tag number REB4351.

Anyone with information on Marc's whereabouts is asking to contact the Atlanta Police Department's adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.